Kanye West up for Album of the Year, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing at GRAMMY Awards

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West has been nominated for five GRAMMYs this year, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior."

West's "Donda" album is up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

The GRAMMY Awards are being held Sunday evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Their host, comedian Trevor Noah -- who has been critical of West's behavior. But he tweeted, " I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye."

Earlier this month, a judge finalized West's divorce from reality star mogul Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian has been publicly dating "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson since last October.

In a disturbing claymation music video for West's song "Eazy" that was released the day after the divorce was finalized, a character resembling Davidson appears to be kidnapped with a bag over his head, tied up and then buried. At one point, a claymation character purported to be West appears to be holding Davidson's severed head.

On March 17, West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he posted racial slurs directed at "Daily Show" host Noah, according to CBS News. Noah had aired a segment the previous day discussing West's alleged harassment of Kardashian following the divorce.

"What she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave," Noah said.

Full list of GRAMMY nominees and winners

The GRAMMYS will air on CBS 2 and Paramount+ at 7 p.m.