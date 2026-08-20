Kane County, Illinois, man charged with turning images of children into pornography with AI

A Kane County, Illinois, man stood charged Thursday with gathering real pictures of children and using artificial intelligence to make them into pornography.

Jeremy Batterman was charged with 40 counts of production of child sexual abuse material and four counts of obscene depiction of a purported child — all felonies.

The Kane County State's Attorney's office said Batterman used AI to produce sexually explicit images of minors under the age of 18, and even under the age of 13. He is accused of using AI to alter images of real children, and also of generating AI child sex abuse material from scratch.

A CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children brought Batterman to the attention of law enforcement. A three-month investigation followed, and charges were filed against Batterman on Wednesday, Aug. 12, prosecutors said.

Batterman was taken into custody by Kane County Sheriff's police the following day. On Friday, Aug. 14, Batterman appeared for a pretrial detention hearing and was ordered held in custody.

He appeared in court again on Thursday.