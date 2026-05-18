Kane County Health Department to offer webinar on mental health

The Kane County Health Department was set Monday to offer a free mental health awareness webinar.

The department said it is recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month by offering two educational webinars on behavioral health and aging-related services.

The first webinar, "Double Jeopardy: Addressing Substance Abuse Disorder and Problem Gambling," will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 18. It will explore the intersection of substance abuse disorder and problem gambling.

Zoom registration for the Monday webinar is available.

On Friday, May 29, from 9 a.m., the department will hold a second webinar — "An Overview of Aging and Aging Services." The webinar will provide an overview of aging-related services in Kane County, and resources for supporting older adults and caregivers.

Zoom registration for the Friday, May 29, seminar is also available.