CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kane County now has the monkeypox vaccine.

The health department got the doses last week from the Illinois Department of Public Health because there were two cases there.

Anyone who had close contact with a confirmed case in the area can get the vaccine, as well as anyone who's at high risk.

Kane County Receives First Doses of Monkeypox Vaccine On July 15, 2022 the Kane County Health Department received its...