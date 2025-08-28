Watch CBS News
Kane County Cougars giving away Pope Leo XIV bobbleheads on Thursday

The Kane County Cougars are giving away Pope Leo XIV bobbleheads on Thursday when they host the Gary Southshore RailCats.

The team will give away 1,500 Pope Leo bobbleheads, divided among each gate at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. The bobbleheads depict the pontiff donning a Cougars jersey over his papal robe.

pope-leo-xiv-bobblehead.jpg
Facebook/Kane County Cougars

The bobbleheads will not be available for purchase, so if you want one, you'll need to get there early.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the game at 6:30 p.m.

Robert Francis Prevost, now the pope, was born in Chicago and grew up in south suburban Dolton. He became the first pontiff from the U.S. in the history of the Catholic Church when he was elected in May and took the name Leo XIV.

