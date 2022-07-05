Kamala Harris back in Chicago Tuesday to attend National Education Association Conference

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago Tuesday. It's unclear if she will visit Highland Park.

Her most recent schedule says she will speak at the National Education Association meeting at McCormick Place around 4:15 p.m. then she'll fly back to Washington D.C. around 6:30 p.m.

The vice president tweeted about the tragedy in highland park writing, "Doug and I are praying for the dozens of people who have been hospitalized and those who were lost.

this shooting is an unmistakable reminder that more should be done to address gun violence in our country."