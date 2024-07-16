6-year-old boy dies after going into Kankakee River, about 50 miles south of Chicago

KANKAKEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy died after going into the Kankakee River, about 50 miles south of Chicago, on Tuesday afternoon.

Kankakee police and fire were called to Beckham Park on Cobb Boulevard a little after 3 p.m. for a report of a boy who had gone into the river, according to Kankakee Mayor Christopher Curtis.

Emergency personnel searched the river and additional resources were called in to help look for the boy.

Around 5:30 p.m., the boy was found dead.