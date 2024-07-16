Watch CBS News
Local News

6-year-old boy dies after going into Kankakee River, about 50 miles south of Chicago

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

KANKAKEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy died after going into the Kankakee River, about 50 miles south of Chicago, on Tuesday afternoon.

Kankakee police and fire were called to Beckham Park on Cobb Boulevard a little after 3 p.m. for a report of a boy who had gone into the river, according to Kankakee Mayor Christopher Curtis.

Emergency personnel searched the river and additional resources were called in to help look for the boy.

Around 5:30 p.m., the boy was found dead.

Alex Ortiz

Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.