Kailo Harris-Caldwell, 24, charged with attempted murder of two CPD officers expected in court Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The man charged with the shootings of two Chicago Police officers outside a West Side hotdog stand Friday, will be in court Tuesday.

Kailo Harris-Caldwell, 24, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Police say just before dawn Friday, at The Original Maxwell Street in Lawndale, Harris-Caldwell was standing in line and reached into his pocket to pull out money when a gun fell out.

The man then opened fire on two officers who were on a lunch break.

One officer was hit in the leg. A bullet grazed the other officer's head -- both are recovering.

Caldwell did not appear in bond court Sunday due to being in the hospital for back problems. His bail was set at $1 million.

He a criminal background.

In 2016, he was charged with a misdemeanor in South Bend, Indiana for driving while drunk.

In 2018, he was involved in a home invasion robbery in Lake County Florida.