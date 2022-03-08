Watch CBS News

Kailo Harris-Caldwell, 24, charged with attempted murder of two CPD officers expected in court Tuesday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The man charged with the shootings of two Chicago Police officers outside a West Side hotdog stand Friday, will be in court Tuesday.

Kailo Harris-Caldwell, 24, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Police say just before dawn Friday, at The Original Maxwell Street in Lawndale, Harris-Caldwell was standing in line and reached into his pocket to pull out money when a gun fell out.

The man then opened fire on two officers who were on a lunch break.

One officer was hit in the leg. A bullet grazed the other officer's head -- both are recovering.

Caldwell did not appear in bond court Sunday due to being in the hospital for back problems. His bail was set at $1 million.

He a criminal background.

In 2016, he was charged with a misdemeanor in South Bend, Indiana for driving while drunk.

In 2018, he was involved in a home invasion robbery in Lake County Florida.

First published on March 8, 2022 / 7:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.