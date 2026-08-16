K-12 students now able to ride CTA system, Pace buses for 75 cents

Students in elementary school and high school who use Pace buses and the Chicago Transit Authority system to get to school are now able to ride either system for 75 cents.

Previously, the student fare on Pace buses was $1.

This came thanks to new funding provided by the Northern Illinois Transit Authority, which announced Friday that K-12 students across the area will now experience a more coordinated fare system with consistent fares across the CTA, Metra, and Pace.

This development is part of the changes being made thanks to NITA's increased funding and responsibility for coordinating transit. NITA will officially replace the Regional Transportation Authority, or RTA, on Sept. 1.

In addition to the fare standardization, student fares will be available beyond school hours and the traditional school year to match Metra's student fare policies, a news release noted.

Eligible students will be able to ride for 75 cents year-round at any time of day, and transfer between CTA and Pace services within two hours.

Metra will also go on offering reduced fares to K-12 students at all times.