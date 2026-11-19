A juvenile has been charged in connection with 16 burglaries at stores and restaurants in a span of less than 30 minutes last week in north suburban Wilmette.

Police said, around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 12, officers responded to reports of four people breaking windows on the 100 block of Skokie Boulevard.

Officers found nine businesses had been broken into. Around 4:10 a.m., a witness alerted officers to the sound of breaking glass in Wilmette's downtown area, and police soon spotted a suspicious vehicle nearby and fled the scene, driving onto the Edens Expressway.

A Chicago Police Department helicopter helped locate the vehicle. The people inside ran off, but Wilmette police recovered the stolen vehicle and processed it for evidence and determined it had been stolen earlier that afternoon in Oak Forest.

After determining what building the suspects who fled from the vehicle had gone into, police executed a search warrant on Thursday, and arrested a juvenile suspect. Police also recovered all of the cash registers that had been stolen during the burglary spree and returned them to their owners.

That juvenile was charged with 16 counts of burglary.

The Trendy Taco on Wilmette Avenue was among the businesses hit during the crime spree. General manager Carla Cisneros said the thieves made off with only $150 in cash after breaking their door and windows.

"It's just so sad and unbelievable that you would want to do that to a small business. None of us keep that much cash," Cisneros said.

Other businesses that were hit said the damage caused by the burglars was more costly than the cash that was stolen.