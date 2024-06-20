Justin Timberlake still performing in Chicago Friday, Saturday despite drunken driving arrest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Justin Timberlake is still scheduled to perform at the United Center on Friday and Saturday night, despite has arrest on allegations of driving while intoxicated earlier this week.

The United Center told CBS 2 on Wednesday that he is still set to perform the two shows. He is appearing on Friday and Saturday night at the stadium as part of his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour at which he will be performing songs from his forthcoming new album, "Everything I Thought I Was;" his latest single, "Selfish," and popular hits from years past.

Early Tuesday, Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, Long Island, New York, in the Hamptons about 100 miles east of New York City. He was charged with driving while intoxicated after allegedly driving through a stop sign.

Justin Timberlake was arrested for DWI on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, N.Y. Sag Harbor Police Department

Court documents said Timberlake was stopped at 12:37 a.m. Eastern time, after a police officer saw him blow a stop sign in a gray BMW and then fail to keep to the right side of the road.

The officer said Timberlake was "in an intoxicated condition" and that "his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath," and he "performed poorly on all standard field sobriety tests." He also refused a breath test three times, documents said.

Timberlake was arraigned late Tuesday morning at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court, and released on his own recognizance.

In addition to the Chicago shows, Timberlake has upcoming shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week—and shows also coming up in Boston, Baltimore, and other locations in the U.S., before taking the tour international.