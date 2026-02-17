Uncle of Jacob Blake, shot by police officer in Kenosha, remembers support received by Rev. Jesse Jackson

While Rev. Jesse Jackson had a national platform, there was no issue too big or too small.

A family impacted by gun violence who said they're forever grateful that Jackson showed up for them in one of their lowest moments.

Jacob Blake was shot and wounded by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer back in 2020. The shooting sparked days of violent protests and unrest.

In a year, the country faced a reckoning with policing, Jackson used his voice and influence to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Blake family.

Jackson's activism and diplomacy helped win the release of an American pilot from Syria in 1984, and he also brokered freedom deals for Americans held in Cuba, Iraq, and Kosovo. He also used his platform for workers in rural Illinois and to lift up victims of gun violence.

In 2020, Jackson stood next to Justin Blake and his family in Kneosha just days after Jacob was shot and left paralyzed by a police officer.

"It gave us more legitimacy, not like we needed some, but it did it gave us an older perspective, and it was invaluable," said Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake.

Officers, responding to a domestic dispute, shot Jacob seven times in the back. Prosectors said Jacob was wanted on a felony warrant and armed with a knife. No one was ever criminally charged for the shooting.

The controversial shooting led to days of unrest and protests. Despite his public health battles, Rev. Jackson made several trips to Kenosha in support of the Blake family and to call for police reform.

"We knew that by inviting Uncle Jesse, that you were seeking an international stage," Justin said. "He's like a king, it's like a lion, you know, as they're in their latter part of life, but you always recognize the lion regardless."

Justin said he is a product of Jesse Jackson and said he plans on continuing Jackson's advocacy work to help others in need.