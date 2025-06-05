Watch CBS News
Local News

11th Chicago Juneteenth Parade steps off next week in East Garfield Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Juneteenth Parade happening next week
Chicago Juneteenth Parade happening next week 00:40

Saint Joseph Missionary Baptist Church and the Chicago Juneteenth Project will host their 11th annual African-American Awareness and Appreciation Parade next week.

Organizers said this year's theme is "Conquering our Past, Commemorating our Present, and Committing to our Future."

"The purpose of this parade continues to be a celebration of the wonderful contributions African-Americans continue to give to our city and the world. Amid the remaining social-economic challenges and calls for social justice, the parade must go on! As a beacon for of hope and a recognition of progress," organizer Adrienne Hawkins-Turner said. 

This year, the parade begins at 2901 West Monroe Street at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14. 

The parade route begins at 5th Avenue and Francisco, travels on Madison, and ends at Central Park.

The lineup begins at 10 a.m.

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.