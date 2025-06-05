11th Chicago Juneteenth Parade steps off next week in East Garfield Park

Saint Joseph Missionary Baptist Church and the Chicago Juneteenth Project will host their 11th annual African-American Awareness and Appreciation Parade next week.

Organizers said this year's theme is "Conquering our Past, Commemorating our Present, and Committing to our Future."

"The purpose of this parade continues to be a celebration of the wonderful contributions African-Americans continue to give to our city and the world. Amid the remaining social-economic challenges and calls for social justice, the parade must go on! As a beacon for of hope and a recognition of progress," organizer Adrienne Hawkins-Turner said.

This year, the parade begins at 2901 West Monroe Street at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14.

The parade route begins at 5th Avenue and Francisco, travels on Madison, and ends at Central Park.

The lineup begins at 10 a.m.