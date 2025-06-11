Where to find Juneteenth celebrations near you in the Chicago area

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. There will be celebrations throughout the Chicago area to honor and celebrate Black culture. From delicious foods, to arrays of parades and live performances, check out the events celebrating Freedom Day happening in the Chicago area.

Saturday, June 14

Oak Park



From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Village of Oak Park is hosting its annual Juneteenth community cookout at the Village Hall South Lawn.

The cookout will feature a black business and community resource fair, along with a series of attractions, stage performers, and food vendors.

For more information or to register for the event, visit the Village of Oak Park's website.

Skokie

Skokie's annual Juneteenth celebration will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Oakton Park. Celebrate 5 years of community with live performances, food, and local Black-owned business vendors honoring Skokie's theme of "community unity."

Thursday, June 19

Dupage County

Hosted by House Speaker Emmanuel Welch, Dupage County will be hosting a Juneteenth festival at the Memorial Park District from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Gary, Indiana

Midwest Fest is kicking off its Juneteenth celebration starting with a Car Take Over parade at 3 p.m. at 15th and Broadway, followed by a car show at Roosevelt Park at 5 p.m.

Community car and bike enthusiasts will be featured from across the region. With cash prizes and trophies awarded to Best in Show.

Admission to both events is free.

North Lawndale, Chicago

Starting at 9 am, North Lawndale will be hosting its first annual Juneteenth parade along 16th street. The parade will begin at 1457 S. Kenneth Ave and continue to 3401 W. Ogden Ave.

The parade will feature a variety of floats and performances along with a free community breakfast.

For any questions or further information, email NLAnnualJuneteenthParade@gmail.com to learn more.

Morgan Park, Chicago

The Angel of God Resource Center is set to hold a Juneteenth Freedom Celebration from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 10810, 10824 & 10831 S. Halsted St., Chicago.

The event will feature a special tribute to the United States Colored Troops through a live-streamed "Boots on the Ground" line dancing event at 2 p.m.

There will be music, food, and educational opportunities for the community. The celebration is open to the public to attend.

Saturday, June 21

Evanston

At 11 a.m., the City of Evanston Juneteenth Parade and Celebration will begin at Dempster St. and Dodge Ave, and continuing to Ingraham Park.

Following the parade, at Ingraham Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the city will host an assortment of live music, spoken word performances, drum and dance, kid's activities and more.

To get involved in the march or volunteer for this event, visit its website for more information.

Joliet

in honor of Juneteenth, a ribbon cutting ceremony of Joliet's community garden and wellness center will be hosted at 616-620 Woodruff Ave from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

As a part of EAT's United We EAT campaign, the event will host free food, cultural performances, activities, and special guest speakers for its surrounding community.

The event intends to reflect the land's fight for Black liberation and in recognition of the Black farmers connected to the area.