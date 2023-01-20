Judge puts partial stop to assault-style weapons ban in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) – A judge in Effingham County has put a partial stop to the new state law banning assault-style weapons.

The decision came after a lawsuit filed by a former Republican candidate for attorney general, Tom Devore. He said he's representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.

They were seeking a restraining order to block enforcement of the ban.

The ruling would only apply to plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit in Effingham County.

Gov. JB Pritzker said he was not surprised by the judge's decision on the Protect Illinois Communities Act late Friday afternoon.

"This decision is not surprising," Pritzker said in a statement. "Although disappointing, it is the initial result we've seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety. We are well aware that this is only the first step in defending this important legislation."

Pritzker added he remains confident the courts will uphold the constitutionality of the law, which advocated it was in line with similar laws in eight other states.