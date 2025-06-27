Chicago man charged with beating at least 4 people on the same day

A man has been charged with punching at least four people and knocking them to the ground on the same day earlier this week in the Loop, South Loop and Lakeview neighborhoods.

Joshua Rowell, 36, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery in Cook County Circuit Court, and one count of forcible assault on a federal judicial employee in federal court in Chicago.

According to a Chicago Police Department arrest report, Rowell was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the South Loop, after he attacked a 20-year-old woman on the street in the 900 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Rowell allegedly punched the woman in the face, causing swelling and bruising, and fled the scene. Officers later spotted him near Roosevelt Road and Wabash, and took him into custody.

Authorities later linked him to at least three other attacks on the same day.

Cook County prosecutors said, around 8:45 a.m., a woman was walking her dog outside her home in the 600 block of West Waveland Avenue, when Rowell walked up and punched her in the head, causing her to drop her dog's leash and fall to the ground.

Rowell then punched her several more times in the face and head while she was on a ground before running away. That victim suffered multiple injuries, including a broken nose, and a large cut under her eye that required multiple stitches.

Prosecutors said he also attacked another victim outside the New York of Chicago high-rise apartment building in the 3600 block of North Lake Shore Drive as the victim was walking their dog the same day. Rowell was caught on video punching that victim at least nine times before running away.

Further information on that attack, including the victim's age and gender, were not immediately available.

Shortly before 4 p.m. the same day, Rowell allegedly walked up to a woman outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse at 219 S. Dearborn St., and punched her from behind. The victim, a courthouse employee, told U.S. Marshals she was taking a coffee break and talking on the phone when someone punched her in the side of the head and knocked her to the ground.

Surveillance video from the courthouse showed Rowell approach her from behind and punch her before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered a concussion from the attack.

Rowell made his first appearance on the state charges in Cook County on Thursday, and was ordered held at Cook County Jail while he awaits trial. He is due back in court on those charges on July 18.

His first court appearance on the federal charges for the attack outside the Dirksen courthouse has not yet been scheduled.

Chicago police said he has multiple felony convictions for domestic battery.