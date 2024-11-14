Man charged with killing woman, setting her house on fire in Chicago

Man arrested for murder of mother of five in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with killing a mother of five and setting her house on fire last year in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Joshua Mims, 37, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson.

Police said he was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified as the man who shot and killed 32-year-old Raquel Adams on May 12, 2023, and then set her house on fire in the 6400 block of South Damen Avenue.

Adams, a mother of five children, was found dead of a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Her sister said the night Adams was killed, she had brought her children – ranging from 2 to 15 years old – to stay with relatives before going back to the home she shared with her fiancé in West Englewood.

Hours later, Adams was dead and her house was ablaze.

"To have to think about my nieces growing up without a mother," Rachelle Adams said. "The youngest actually has disabilities and she was so strong-hearted on getting her together and making sure she got her therapy. Then her oldest, she's in high school. She can't even see her go to prom, but she's going to see her from the heavens, but it still ain't like having her here."

Adams' sister said she had just earned her GED and planned to open a full-service beauty salon in Little Village.

Police have not said why Mims allegedly killed Adams. Mims was due to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.

