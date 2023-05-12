Woman with gunshot wounds found dead inside house fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a house that was on fire on the South Side Friday.

Police said around 12:45 a.m., officers on patrol noticed a small fire on the side of a house in the 6400 block of South Damen Avenue. Firefighters found an unresponsive woman near the back of the house.

The 32-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police are investigating.