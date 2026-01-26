Man sentenced to 9 years for fatal DUI crash in Aurora, Illinois

An Aurora man was sentenced to nine years in prison on Monday for driving his car into oncoming traffic while drunk in 2023 and killing another driver.

Joshua Crye, 34, pleaded guilty last year to one count of aggravated DUI causing death. DuPage County prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence of 14 years in prison at his sentencing hearing on Monday, but Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh sentenced him to nine years.

Prosecutors said, shortly before 9 p.m. on April 6, 2023, Aurora police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Eola Road.

Investigators determined that Crye was driving a Ford Escape at approximately 85 mph on Eola Raod when he crossed into oncoming traffic, and slammed into Nicole Dickerson's car. Both vehicles then hit another car.

The drivers of all three cars were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Dickerson died four days later.

Crye's blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.183, more than twice the legal limit. He was arrested on June 12, 2023, and has remained in jail ever since.

He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, but will be given credit for the time he has already served behind bars, or nearly three years, meaning he could be released sometime in 2032.

Dickerson's family also has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Crye.