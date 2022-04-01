Jose Matias, 18, charged with murder in fatal shooting at Fashion Outlets mall in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in a shooting that left a man dead and a teenage girl wounded last week at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in northwest suburban Rosemont.

Jose Matias was taken into custody late Wednesday, a day after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Friday afternoon, Rosemont Police said he had been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said late on March 25 that they were called to the mall for multiple reports of shots fired. They found two confirmed victims in the food court area, both of whom were in initially in critical condition when they were taken to area hospitals.

The man, later identified as Joel Valdes, 20, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 15-year-old girl was stabilized at the hospital.

Police have said Matias was seen on surveillance video pulling out a gun and shooting toward Valdes. The incident stemmed from a quarrel between two unknown parties that included Valdes and Matias, police said.

The 15-year-old girl was an innocent bystander who was hit in the wrist, police said. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

After the shooting, police said Matias drove off in a maroon 2008 Honda. The car was later found in west suburban Bellwood by the Cook County Sheriff's police.