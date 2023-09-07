Man charged in hit-and-run death of motorcyclist in West Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 40-year-old man has been arrested, after police said he crashed his car into a motorcyclist in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night in West Chicago.

Police said, around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle near the intersection of Neltnor Boulevard and Kings Circle, outside the Timberlake Apartments.

Witnesses said the car's driver ran off after hitting a motorcycle, leaving the motorcycle rider injured in the roadway.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, where he was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m., police said. His name has not yet been released.

Police said an investigation determined the car's driver was 40-year-old Jose Barrera-Munoz, who was taken into custody, and charged with one felony count of failure to report a fatal accident, and one felony count of driving on a suspended license.

He is being held at the DuPage County Jail to await a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team (MERIT) will complete the crash investigation.

West Chicago Police Department personnel wish to remind everyone that any individual charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.