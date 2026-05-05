17-year-old boy dies after weekend stabbing in Joliet

A 17-year-old boy has died after police said he was stabbed by another teen over the weekend in southwest suburban Joliet.

Police said, shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the Riverwalk Homes Apartments, where a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed in a fifth-floor apartment.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition.

Another 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene, and was charged as a juvenile with aggravated battery.

On Tuesday, police were notified the victim had been pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday. His name has not been released.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Will County Coroner's Office.

Police asked anyone with video footage or other information on the stabbing to contact detectives at 815-724-3020. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.