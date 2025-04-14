Large industrial plant fire burning in Joliet, Illinois near I-55

Firefighters are responding to a large industrial fire in Joliet, Illinois on Monday morning.

Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the fire at Rovanco Piping Systems, a manufacturing site east of I-55 on Frontage Road near the Route 59 exit, around 4:30 a.m.

Residents reported hearing multiple loud explosions in the area with what Kris Habermehl called combustible materials.

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke and flames engulfing the severely damaged area. Hot spots continue to burn.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Fire officials have not released further details.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.