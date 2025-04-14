Watch CBS News
Large industrial plant fire burning in Joliet, Illinois near I-55

By Asal Rezaei,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Firefighters are responding to a large industrial fire in Joliet, Illinois on Monday morning. 

Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the fire at Rovanco Piping Systems, a manufacturing site east of I-55 on Frontage Road near the Route 59 exit, around 4:30 a.m. 

Residents reported hearing multiple loud explosions in the area with what Kris Habermehl called combustible materials. 

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke and flames engulfing the severely damaged area. Hot spots continue to burn. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Fire officials have not released further details. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

