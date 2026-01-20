Joliet City Council expected to vote on new stadium proposal at Joliet Catholic Academy
The Joliet City Council will vote Tuesday night on plans to build a new stadium at Joliet Catholic Academy.
The new stadium would seat about 5,500 people.
It includes expanded parking, new tennis courts, and new baseball fields.
Some residents are opposed to the stadium because they are concerned it will bring traffic to their neighborhood.
If approved, construction could start as early as this spring.
Check back for updates.