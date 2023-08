Joliet's Brandon Road Bridge closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Driving around Joliet might be difficult for the next few days because of a bridge closure.

The Brandon Road bridge is shut down Tuesday and Wednesday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. so the Army Corps of Engineers can work on the locks underneath.

The bridge will also be shut down on September 23rd and 24th.