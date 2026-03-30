Person barricaded in home in Joliet after fleeing traffic stop

A school and a daycare in Joliet have been placed on lockdown after a driver fleeing police barricaded themselves inside a nearby home.

Just before 1 p.m., Will County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over a car in the 200 block of Romayne Avenue, when the driver crashed and ran off.

The driver ran into a nearby home and barricaded themselves inside.

As a precaution, nearby Marycrest School and Mary Sears Children's Academy and the administrative building for Joliet Township High School District 204 were placed on lockdown.

Police also asked people to avoid the area around Joyce Road between Jefferson Street and McDonough Street.