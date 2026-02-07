Jokic's triple-double powers Nuggets past Bulls 136-120 as Denver ends 3-game skid
Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 17 assists and 14 rebounds for his second triple-double in as many games, Jamal Murray had 28 points and 11 assists and the Denver Nuggets ended a three-game skid with a 136-120 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.
It was Jokic's 19th triple-double of the season. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 points for the Nuggets, who capped a three-game road trip with a win after losing at Detroit and New York.
Matas Buzelis scored 21 points and Collin Sexton added 17 for the Bulls, who have lost four straight.
The Bulls led 104-97 after closing the third period on a 16-2 run, but Denver started the final quarter on a 20-2 spurt to take the lead for good. Jokic and Julian Strawther capped the run with consecutive 3-pointers.
Chicago went the first six minutes of the fourth before making its first field goal and finished the final period 5 for 17 from the floor.
Jokic had nine points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 17 first-half minutes, but the Bulls led 65-59 at the intermission.
Up next
Nuggets: Host Cleveland on Monday night.
Bulls: Visit Brooklyn on Monday night.