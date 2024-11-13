Johnson, Williams each surpass 100 yards rushing to lead Northern Illinois over Akron

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Telly Johnson Jr. and Gavin Williams each ran for more than 100 yards, wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph accounted for two scores and Northern Illinois shut out Akron in the second half in a 29-16 victory on Wednesday night.

Johnson had 104 yards rushing on 21 carries. Williams ran nine times for 101 yards that included a 71-yard touchdown run that ended the scoring with 7:56 remaining.

Rudolph scored on a 58-yard reverse and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Dane Pardridge, each in the first quarter. Ethan Hamilton's 32-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Barnes stretched the Northern Illinois lead to 23-16 with 5:32 to play before halftime.

Hamilton was 9-of-16 passing for 105 yards for Northern Illinois (6-4, 3-3 Mid-American Conference).

Ben Finley tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Norton for Akron (2-8, 1-5). Finley completed 19 of 52 passes for 205 yards. Noel Roach also blocked a punt for a touchdown for the Zips.