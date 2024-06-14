John Mitchell, longtime chief of staff to Rev. Jesse Jackson, dies at 57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Civil Rights leader John Mitchell, the longtime chef of staff for the Rev. Jesse Jackson, has died after battling blood cancer.

Mitchell was 57 years old.

The Rainbow PUSH coalition said Mitchell served as chief of staff, scheduler, and conduit to the Rev. Jackson for nearly 30 years.

Rainbow PUSH called Mitchell "a general on the battlefield for Civil and Human Rights."

"He made a difference in registering thousands of voters and securing opportunities for minority and female businesses across many different industries," Jackson's son, Rainbow PUSH Chief Operating Officer Yusef Jackson, said in statement. "Moreover, John was a master at connecting international alliances (including helping to free Nelson Mandela) to enhance peace for mankind."

Mitchell had been suffering from stage 4 myeloma, but had never stopped working, organizing, or calling, the statement said. While undergoing treatment for the cancer, Mitchell was even organizing with the team for the Rainbow PUSH 58th annual convention in August, the release said.

"John was the tantamount community leader and organizer," Yusef Jackson said in the statement. "He was the best that mankind had to offer."