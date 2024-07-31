Veteran performing arts exec John Magnum named new head of Chicago's Lyric Opera

CHICAGO (CBS) -- John Magnum, who has an extensive résumé of leadership roles at performing arts organizations around the country, was named the new general director, president, and chief executive officer of Chicago's Lyric Opera on Wednesday.

Magnum will start at an as-yet-unspecified date in the fall.

Magnum has worked previously with the Houston Symphony, the San Francisco Symphony, the New York Philharmonic, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and its Hollywood Bowl—and has collaborated with many artists, according to the Lyric Opera.

The Lyric called Magnum a "multifaceted, modern executive" with deep expertise in ways to support and build the relevance of classical music and the performing arts.

"John's very strong credentials as a CEO, as well as his artistic management background and music intellectualism, will bring vision, insight, and a fresh perspective to Lyric," Lyric Opera Board of Directors Chair Sylvia Neil said in a news release. "At a time when so many arts organizations nationwide are exploring new ways to engage and expand their audiences and grow their donor base, John is a proven leader who understands the complexities of the classical performing arts industry and all that is required to showcase artistic pursuits in the contemporary environment while upholding the highest standards."

Magnum himself said he was excited to get started with such a venerable institution.

"I first fell in love with classical music and opera in high school, and the art form has been a focus of both my personal and professional life ever since," Mangum said in the releasee. "Lyric has long produced opera at the highest international level, and I am passionate about connecting this artistry with audiences in the city of Chicago and beyond. My driving pursuit as a cultural leader is to uplift and support talented artists and explore ways to amplify their work and bring it to as many people as possible."

Magnum joins the Lyric Opera from the Houston Symphony, where he had served as executive director since 2008. The Lyric credited Magnum with leading a period of record growth at the Houston Symphony—with a 50% increase in the endowment in the orchestra, and a major renovation campaign for its home, Jones Hall.

At the Houston Symphony, Magnum also launched a Student Concerts Series that brings Houston Symphony musicians directly into that city's neighborhoods to interact with students—and also brings students to orchestral performances at Jones Hall, the Lyric noted. The program serves 53,000 students at more than 30 school districts in the Houston area, the Lyric said.

Magnum, 49, holds a Ph.D. in history with the field of musicology, as well as master's and bachelor's degrees in history from the University of California, Los Angeles. He studied the spread of Italian opera in German-speaking Central Europe in the 19th century, the Lyric said.

Magnum succeeds Anthony Freud, who is retiring after 13 years as Lyric Opera general director, president, and CEO.

In taking on the top leadership role, Magnum joins music director Enrique Mazzola—a renowned conductor who is known as a champion of bel canto opera and an expert on French repertoire and the early work of Italian opera composer Giuseppe Verdi.

World-famous soprano Renée Fleming serves as special projects advisor at the Lyric, heading up the development of new programs to bring in larger opera audiences and expanding the Lyric's education and community engagement work, the Lyric noted.

On Aug. 25, the Lyric will present its "Sunday in the Park with Lyric" concert at the Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park—featuring performances by members of The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center and the Lyric Opera Orchestra previewing selections from the Lyric's upcoming 2024-2025 season.

The new season at the Lyric begins Saturday, Sept. 14, with Verdi's "Rigoletto" (Sept. 14-Oct. 6), along with Beethoven's only opera, "Fidelio" (Sept. 26-Oct. 10). Also on the docket are performances of Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" (Nov. 9-30), Jeanine Tesori's "Blue" (Nov. 16-Dec. 1), Puccini's La Bohème (March 15-April 12), and Missy Mazzoli's "The Listeners" (March 30-April 11).

Magnum is the second new leader of a high-profile Chicago arts organization to be announced this month. Earlier in July, the Old Town School of Folk Music announced that former Ravinia Festival CEO Welz Kauffman will be taking over as its new executive director, effective Sept. 30.