Joel Cory, renowned voiceover artist from Chicago, dies at 89

Joel Cory, a voiceover artist whose pipes became known to millions of television viewers, died late last month.

Cory, a resident of Winnetka, died Sunday, July 26. He was 89.

Joel Cory Family Photo

Born Feb. 2, 1937, in Chicago, Cory first gained notoriety as a folk musician, a published obituary noted. He performed at famous old local coffeehouses, at Midwest college campuses, and at the Old Town Art Fair, and was among the first entertainers booked to appear at Chicago's Playboy Club in 1960, according to the published obit.

After a stint in the U.S. Army and the Army National Reserves, Cory and fellow musician George McKelvey formed the folk duo The Outsiders, who toured the Midwest and issued an album, "Cheer Me Up Lads: Lighthearted Folk Songs" on the Argo label. The duo is not to be confused with the 1960s rock band The Outsiders who were known for the song "Time Won't Let Me."

Cory and Dick Toops went on to establish Flaky Crust Productions, where they produced records and offered support to emerging musical talent, the obit noted.

In 1971, Cory began doing voiceover work full-time, an archive Chicago Tribune story noted. Among other characters, he was Pop — a third of the trio Snap, Crackle and Pop — in Kellogg's Rice Krispies commercials; Lefty, the helping hand for Hamburger Helper, one of the Keebler Elves; the Sprout of the Jolly Green Giant, the Kellogg's Raisin Bran sun, Raid bugs, and Scrubbing Bubbles.

He also did voiceover work for a number of national brands, among them McDonald's, Alka-Seltzer, Budweiser, Schlitz Beer, Nestea, and Eckrich Smoked Sausage — "From our house to yours," noted Reel Chicago.

Cory won numerous CLIO Awards for excellence in advertising, his obit read.

Cory was also one of the founding board members of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and served the organization for more than a quarter century under Lou Conte's artistic direction his obit read. Cory was also invited to serve as master of ceremonies for the Chicago Dancing Festival in Millennium Park.

Cory is survived by his wife of 26 years, Katie Petric Cory; his daughters, Eve Adair and Ashley Petric Dempsey; his son, Thomas Petric; and his five grandchildren.

A celebration of Cory's life will be held Saturday.