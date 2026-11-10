JoBe Cerny, Chicago area native and voice of the Pillsbury Doughboy, dies at 78

JoBe Cerny, the voice behind the lovable Pillsbury Doughboy ads, died at the age of 78.

The Chicago-area native died on Friday, Oct. 30, according to the actor's obituary.

Cerny was born in 1947 in Cicero and attended Morton East High School. He later got his bachelor's in speech and drama from Valparaiso University and a master's in theater at Northwestern University. He was last living in Grayslake before his passing.

He joined the Second City in the 1970s, and he owned and operated Cerny/American Creative Recording Studio in the River North for more than 30 years.

In addition to voicing the Pillsbury Doughboy, Cerny was also the demonstrator for the detergent "Cheer," who never said a word.

His career spanned five decades with roles in television, movies, and theater.

Cerny is survived by his wife, two sons, and two grandchildren.

A private service was held only for immediate family.