Jim's Original UIC hot dog stand on Maxwell Street is moving to East Pilsen

Jim's Original said its UIC location is moving south to East Pilsen after their lease is up at the end of June.

In a message posted to their Facebook page, the owners said they are relocating from their University Village stand on Unions Avenue to 551 W. 18th Street in East Pilsen.

"We can't wait to welcome you into the new space this fall!" they write.

The hot dog stand said the University of Illinois Chicago is redeveloping the popular hot dog stand's current location. They called that decision "bittersweet," and said currently they must vacate that location by June 30, but are hoping to work with UIC to negotiate an extension so they can remain in that building for "several more years—or at least until redevelopment begins."

They also side while they're aiming to open the new East Pilsen location as soon as possible, it's most likely they will do so in the fall.

Jim's is still open on Union, as well as at their Bucktown/Avondale location at 2775 N. Elston Avenue.

In the post, the owners thanked the community for "all the support over the more than 85 years on or near Maxwell Street."

"We're grateful for this community," they added, "and we can't wait to serve you in East Pilsen soon.