Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Aaron Rodgers after comment about release of names of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged associates

Names connected to Epstein to be unsealed Names of more than 150 people connected to Jeffrey Epstein to be unsealed 02:38

Jimmy Kimmel slammed Aaron Rodgers after the New York Jets quarterback claimed the late night host was potentially connected to the names of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged associates expected to be released this month.

What did Aaron Rodgers say?

While discussing the impending release of the list of Epstein's alleged victims and associates, Rodgers speculated during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday that "a lot of people including Jimmy Kimmel are hoping it doesn't come out."

"If that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle," he added.

Jimmy Kimmel is responding to Aaron Rodgers after the Jets quarterback claimed Kimmel and others are "hoping" a list of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged associates and victims doesn't come out. Getty Images

In response, Kimmel called out Rodgers on social media and appeared to threaten legal action.

"...for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality," Kimmel said on X. "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

Rodgers, who played less than a handful of snaps for the Jets this season before an Achilles injury, has yet to respond.

The back-and-forth between the TV host and starting QB goes back to 2021 when Kimmel criticized Rodgers for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine after the then-Green Bay Packers signal caller misled the public by saying he was "immunized" against the virus.

And last year, Kimmel poked fun at Rodgers after he suggested on the Pat McAfee Show that the increased discussion over UFO sightings could be a distraction from Epstein's client list.

"Needless to say, all this UFO talk has the tin foil hatters going wild, including whack-Packer Aaron Rodgers," Kimmel said before showing a clip of Rodgers' comments.

"It may be time to revisit that concussion protocol, Aaron," Kimmel said.

A judge ruled in mid-December that the list could be unsealed, but delayed the release until January to give those involved time to appeal their listing. More than 150 names may be made public as part of a settled civil lawsuit against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell — who was found guilty of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls for at least a decade – brought by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Maxwell of recruiting her for abuse. The list of names could include Epstein's accused co-conspirators as well as a wide range of people listed in the lawsuit.

Additional reporting by Cara Tabachnick.