Chicago's Jewish community celebrate second night of Hanukkah following Sydney attack

Hundreds in the city's Jewish community came out Monday night in response to the Sydney terror attack that killed 15 people.

As the second night of Hanukkah got underway, many said what happened in Australia was horrifying and an attack on Jewish communities everywhere. They said that with it being Hanukkah, they can only spread light.

It was a bright and festive sight to see along Touhy. Over 100 cars with menorahs paved the way through the West Ridge neighborhood, spreading light on the second day of Hanukkah. Families also lit their own menorahs at home to celebrate.

"This event is made so easy for me because all I have to do is get a menorah on my car, and I'm able to drive on over here and among so many people that are with menorahs, it's so exciting," said Sara Moscowitz

Moscowitz said she brought 10 of her kids to the parade they participate in annually.

"I kept telling myself we can't just erase darkness, we got to add light," she said.

"But this year we are doing this with an extra measure of power and an extra measure of pride," said Shmuel Scharf

Scharf and his family also join each year. However, this time there is an extra layer of precaution with more Cook County Sheriff's deputies and law enforcement.

It's in light of the shooting in Sydney, Australia, over the weekend. That's where 15 people were killed and 40 others injured after two suspects, a father and son, opened fire at a Jewish gathering at Bondi Beach.

One of the victims, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, was a close friend of Rabbi Sholom Notik.

"Just my jaw dropped to see who the Rabbi was, because he was my roommate at university, which was at the school where we both learned to be Rabbis," he said.

Rabbi Notik said Rabbi Schlanger was full of positive energy and goodness.

"It's almost like Hanukkah is here to solve it or here to help get through it," he said.

Monday night, he held his own lighting in Riverwoods with a menorah built of Legos.

Organizers of the parade said the demand for car menorahs spiked after the Australia shooting, at a time when each holds more than tradition, but defiance and strength.

"Our god given mission to be light to the world is so strong, and there is so much manifested in our DNA that there is no way anyone can put us down," Scharf said.

Chicago police also had a visible presence at Hanukkah celebrations across the city since the attack in Sydney.