JetBlue flight from San Francisco to Boston diverted to Chicago O'Hare International Airport due to odor in cabin

A flight from San Francisco to Boston was diverted to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago early Friday after the crew noticed an unusual odor on board.

The FAA said JetBlue Flight 734 landed safely at O'Hare around 3 a.m. Central time after the crew reported an odor in the cabin.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, the flight eventually left Chicago at about 11:45 a.m. Central time, and landed in Boston at 2:49 p.m. Eastern time, more than nine hours behind schedule.

The FAA was investigating the cause of the odor.

JetBlue did not respond to requests for comment.