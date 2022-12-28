Slain woman's family heartbroken as accused killer set to be released before trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a murdered South Chicago woman is outraged that the man charged with killing her is set to be released on his own recognizance, because his case was not brought to trial fast enough.

Only on 2, Suzanne Le Mignot has the story of the family's heartbreak.

"It was pretty hurtful. It was definitely something that we were not expecting," Ebony Peel said of the impending release of Drew Carter III in the kidnapping and murder case involving her sister-in-law, Jessica Flores.

Jessica Flores, 36, was found dead in an Indiana forest preserve in April 2020, 14 months after her family reported her missing. Photo supplied to CBS

Carter is awaiting trial in Flores' murder. The mother of six was reported missing in February of 2019. Her partial skeletal remains were found in a Gary, Indiana, forest preserve in April of 2020.

"It's infuriating, you know, because he's worried about his constitutional rights," Peel said. "He's worried about himself, when at the end of the day, he took all of my sister-in-law's rights away."

Carter has been in custody for Flores's murder since March of 2019. Under Indiana state law, a defendant in custody has the right to a speedy trial, within 180 days. If that doesn't happen, the defendant can be released on their own recognizance while awaiting trial, which is what is happening now, in Carter's case.

"Just the fact that he can pull this card, and I guess, quote unquote, live a normal life on the streets, and go home to his family, like, that's not fair. That's not justice," Peel said.

In a statement, defense attorney Adam Tavitas said, "Mr. Carter has maintained his innocence. His case was set for trial in September of 2019. His attorneys were ready to defend him."

Drew Carter III is charged with kidnapping and murder in the disappearance of 36-year-old Jessica Flores. (Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Department)

The state of Indiana filed a motion to dismiss the case two weeks before it was supposed to go to trial, and then subsequently decided to refile the case this fall.

"It's just really disappointing that our judicial system is failing again," Peel said.

We reached out to the Lake County Prosecutor's office for comment, but have not heard back.

Carter still has to post a $5,000 cash bond for a separate case involving gun possession. He will not be released until that happens.