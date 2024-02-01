Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago to rename conference center after first Black woman brigadier general

Jesse Brown VA conference center to be named after first Black woman brigadier general

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first black woman to become a brigadier general in the U.S. Army will be honored.

The conference center at the Jesse Brown V.A. Medical Center in Chicago will be renamed after Hazel Johnson-Brown.

Johnson-Brown worked her way up through the army as a surgical nurse and educator and was promoted to general in 1979.

She also volunteered in support of Operation Desert Storm back in 1991 at the age of 63.

She spent her remaining years in Wilmington, Delaware, with her sisters before her death in August 2011 at the age of 83.