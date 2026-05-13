Man charged with stealing more than $106,000 of merchandise from Barrington boutique

A man has been charged in connection with the theft of more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from an upscale resale boutique last year in north suburban Barrington.

Police said, on Dec. 28, 2025, officers responded to a burglary at Restyle Designers, a luxury consignment shop at 121 S. Cook St.

Investigators determined $106,760 worth of merchandise had been stolen from the boutique.

Detectives later identified 21-year-old Jeremiah K. Brown as the suspect in the burglary, after police said he was involved in another burglary of a high-end boutique in west suburban Hinsdale in January.

Brown was charged with one felony count of burglary in the theft from Restyle Designers and was released from custody.

Police said the burglary remains under investigation, and other suspects are likely to face charges.

He also faces multiple charges in DuPage County in connection with a break-in at Kelsey Resale Boutique in Hinsdale on Jan. 27.

Police said eight men broke into the store and stole several luxury designer purses, jewelry, wallets, handbags, shoes, and sunglasses, before fleeing the scene in a Nissan Altima and a gray SUV.

Police spotted the Altima a short time later, and after a brief foot chase, took three men into custody. A fourth suspect got away, but was arrested several hours later.

Monroe Shivers, 34, was charged with one count of burglary, one count of theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, one count of retail theft, and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding. Brown, Cortney Shivers, 32, and Ronnie Hardy, 27, were all charged with one count of burglary, one count of theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, one count of retail theft, and one count of resisting a police officer.