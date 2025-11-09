Jeff Tobolski, former McCook mayor and Cook County commissioner, dies at 61

Former McCook Mayor and Cook County Commissioner Jeffery Tobolski has died.

His attorney confirmed that the 61-year-old passed away Sunday morning after a short illness.

Tobolski was headed to federal prison in January after he pleaded guilty to accepting over $250,000 in bribes.

He admitted to shaking down a restaurant owner in his role as McCook liquor commissioner. Tobolski also admitted to tax fraud.

A federal judge called him a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde personality.

Tobolski would later flip, helping the feds secure other convictions related to the scheme.

That illness delayed the start of his prison sentence, which was to start last week.