Watch CBS News
Local News

Jeffery Manor shooting leaves man dead

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

At 4:15 p.m., the victim was in the 9700 block of South Brennan Avenue when someone shot him in the back, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition – and later died at the hospital, police said.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 7:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.