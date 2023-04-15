Jeffery Manor shooting leaves man dead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.
At 4:15 p.m., the victim was in the 9700 block of South Brennan Avenue when someone shot him in the back, police said.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition – and later died at the hospital, police said.
Area 2 detectives are investigating.
