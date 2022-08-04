License suspended for Indiana funeral home after 31 decomposing bodies were found

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- Indiana's top attorney has suspended the license of a funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies.

Police searched Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville last month after receiving a tip about a foul odor coming from the building.

They found unrefrigerated corpses in body bags and 16 cremated remains stashed around the facility -- at least one had been there since March.

Attorney General Todd Rokita says the unsanitary conditions posed a clear public health threat.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed but the funeral home faces multiple lawsuits.