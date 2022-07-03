Dozens of bodies, cremated remains found inside Jeffersonville funeral home
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (CBS) – Police in Indiana found over 30 bodies inside a funeral home in Jeffersonville.
Police followed a tip that led to the discovery of 31 decomposing bodies and 16 cremated remains inside the funeral home.
It's not clear why the remains were left and not properly buried or interred.
Police are now trying to identify the bodies.
