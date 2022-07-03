Watch CBS News
Local News

Dozens of bodies, cremated remains found inside Jeffersonville funeral home

/ CBS Chicago

Bodies, cremated remains found in Jeffersonville funeral home
Bodies, cremated remains found in Jeffersonville funeral home 00:23

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (CBS) – Police in Indiana found over 30 bodies inside a funeral home in Jeffersonville.

Police followed a tip that led to the discovery of 31 decomposing bodies and 16 cremated remains inside the funeral home.

It's not clear why the remains were left and not properly buried or interred.

Police are now trying to identify the bodies.

First published on July 3, 2022 / 8:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.