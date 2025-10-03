In Atlanta speech, Pritzker urges fellow Democrats to stand up to Trump's "authoritarian regime"

Taking aim at President Trump and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker delivered a powerful speech Friday night at the Democratic Party of Georgia's annual Carter-Lewis fundraising dinner in Atlanta.

Pritzker accused the president of treason.

"Trump's treasonous words are leading to treasonous actions," he said. "Donald Trump is deploying active-duty Marines in Washington, D.C., and California, and Portland, and apparently soon to Chicago, because he wants you to get used to the idea of the military roaming our streets."

The governor also accused President Trump of declaring war on Chicago, and urged fellow Democrats to have courage.

"Beating back an authoritarian regime starts with the resistance that can effectively ridicule the opposition and look into the camera and say 'this guy is full of s***," Pritzker said.

Pritzker said the president backed down on plans to send National Guard troops to Chicago last month after leaders in Illinois stood up to the White House.

However, it's still possible the Trump administration could send troops to Chicago. On Monday, Pritzker said the Illinois National Guard learned the Department of Homeland Security has sent a memo to the Pentagon, asking for the deployment of 100 military troops in Illinois to protect ICE personnel and facilities.

A Pentagon spokesman has said it is reviewing the request, and "any decisions will be made in accordance with established processes and announced at the appropriate time."