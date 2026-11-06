Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. JB Pritzker pauses events next week for medical procedure

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Governor JB Pritzker will pause his events next week so he can recover from a medical procedure, his office said Friday.

The governor's office said Pritzker will undergo an outpatient urology procedure on Monday. While his events will be paused, he will continue to fulfill his duties while he recovers.

Pritzker had a similar procedure done in May, after which he was briefly hospitalized for what his office described at the time as a "minor complication." In May, he was treated overnight at a hospital, then sent home. No ambulance was needed.

"The Governor is grateful for well-wishes and looks forward to resuming public events soon," Pritzker's office said Friday. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue