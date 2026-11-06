Gov. JB Pritzker pauses events next week for medical procedure

Governor JB Pritzker will pause his events next week so he can recover from a medical procedure, his office said Friday.

The governor's office said Pritzker will undergo an outpatient urology procedure on Monday. While his events will be paused, he will continue to fulfill his duties while he recovers.

Pritzker had a similar procedure done in May, after which he was briefly hospitalized for what his office described at the time as a "minor complication." In May, he was treated overnight at a hospital, then sent home. No ambulance was needed.

"The Governor is grateful for well-wishes and looks forward to resuming public events soon," Pritzker's office said Friday.