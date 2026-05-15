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Gov. JB Pritzker briefly hospitalized for "minor complication" from urology procedure

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was briefly hospitalized for what his office said was a "minor complication" after a medical procedure earlier this week.

The governor's office said Pritzker was treated at a Springfield hospital Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A spokesperson said there was a "minor complication" from a urology procedure he had recently.

The spokesperson said no ambulance was needed and the governor was treated at the hospital and then sent home.

Pritzker completed his full public schedule Thursday and is expected to do the same Friday. 

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