James Beard Foundation launches search for new awards host city starting in 2029

The James Beard Awards will be held in Chicago through 2028, but after that the field is wide open.

The James Beard Foundation announced Wednesday they have launched a nationwide search for the next host city once the awards are no longer contracted to be held in Chicago.

The search for a new host would apply to the awards from 2029 through 2033, the foundation said in a press release.

In its history, the awards have only been held in two cities: New York City and Chicago. In March, Chicago tourism officials confirmed the James Beard Awards would continue here through 2028. Chicago first hosted the James Beard Awards in 2015.

The foundation said the search allows other U.S. cities to apply, allowing "a city and region to showcase its culinary identity on the national stage." All cities in the U.S. – including Chicago – are welcome to join the search.

"We're deeply grateful to Chicago for a remarkable partnership heading into our 12th year next year, and for helping the Awards grow into the joyous, multi-day celebration they are today," said Clare Reichenbach, foundation CEO, in the announcement. " As we look ahead, we're excited to hear from destinations—including Chicago—ready to champion this vital industry, and who recognize the essential role independent restaurants play in shaping a thriving future for America's communities, economy, and culture."

The first part of the process, a Request for Information, opened Wednesday. Responses are due by Aug. 7. That will be followed by requests for proposals, and finally evaluations before the new host city is announced. For more information and to submit a request for information, visit the James Beard website.