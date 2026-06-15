James Beard Awards to honor best in America's food industry at Lyric Opera

The James Beard Awards will be taking over the Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday evening

The awards recognize excellence in America's food and restaurant industry.

The James Beard Foundation Award was established in 1990, and first awarded the following year. The award ceremony was first held in Chicago in 2015, and the city will host the awards through 2028, according to the city's tourism marketing organization.

Three Chicago chefs have been nominated for awards this year.

Bailey Sullivan of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio was nominated for Emerging Chef. Norman Fenton from Cariño and Jacob Potashnick from Feld were both nominated for the Best Chef award for the Great Lakes.

The awards stand for both culinary merit and personal integrity, something that award namesake James Andrews Beard himself represented. Beard (1903-1985) made history several times with groundbreaking cookbooks, television's first cooking show and his establishment of the James Beard Cooking School.

Ahead the ceremony Monday night was Saturday's James Beard Media Awards, which focus on honoring food or drink-related books, broadcast media and journalism.

Sunday also held the James Beard Impact Awards, which the foundation says honors those working to make the food industry more equitable, sustainable and economically viable.