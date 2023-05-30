Watch CBS News
Ja'Mal Green calls for more money to curb Chicago violence

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green is calling for immediate funds to curb violence, after dozens of people were shot over the Memorial Day weekend.

Green said if the city can immediately find millions of dollars to help migrants who were sent here, money can immediately be found to invest in people and communities that need it.

"We should be using every single resource that we have in the city of Chicago to make this city a safer city. But we're aren't," Green said.

Neighbors in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood are discussing shootings over the Memorial Day weekend that killed one person and wounded three others. They want more police patrols and extra security.

