'It's not right': Woman calls on CBS 2 to help get thousands owed to her by a tenant who won't pay rent

Woman calls on CBS 2 to help get thousands owed to her by a tenant who won't pay rent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- These last two years, filled with pandemic job losses and other changes, have led to a delicate dance between some landlords and their tenants.

A Romeoville woman reached out to CBS 2 after her renter stopped paying. She asked the City of Chicago for help, but they sent her money to the wrong person.

Now CBS 2 is uncovering why the city said that's her problem.1

"It's been a major toll on me."

If you've been a landlord, you may identify with Babette Finger's stress. It's been constant since she took control of her father's West Lawn home.

"He owned that house since 1957."

Her dad Richard passed away in August of last year, and Finger said the tenant took advantage.

"The tenant decided that since Mr. Richard had passed on, that he no longer had to pay his rent," Finger said.

And that continued, she said, for months, through the end of the year, leaving her to pinch pennies.

"The electric bill, the gas bill the property taxes, everything in that house I had to pay for," Finger said. "And I have my own house to pay for, so I'm paying double bills."

Her attorney recommended she apply for Chicago's Emergency Rental Assistance Program to make up for some of those losses. It requires both renters and landlords apply, and so she and the tenant did. And it paid off.

"I have documentation showing 'Congratulations I have been approved,'" Finger said.

A total of $6,914 dollars covering nine months of rent and utilities said to be coming by check to Finger's home.

But months passed and it didn't arrive. So she reached out to the Chicago Department of Housing. In an email from a Program Director, Finger learned her tenant received the check, with his name on it. They wrote "it's unfortunate the tenant cashed the ERAP check and did not pay his owed rent."

Translation: The deadbeat tenant got the nearly $7,000 and that's taxpayer money and the city won't help.

"I just don't understand how they could send him my check, after he didn't pay his bills," Finger said. "After all those months, it's unbelievable."

The Department of Housing went on to say it's "unable to send another check for rent assistance," suggesting Finger "follow up with a lawyer for options to recoup her money."

"They made a mistake and now they expect me to pay for it. It's not right," Finger said.

Finger's at a loss. She's since sold her father's home where she says the tenant's still living, but because of this mix up, the stress caused due to this property still hasn't stopped.

"I just can't believe that they can't make their wrong right," lamented Finger

CBS 2 had a lot of questions for the Chicago Department of Housing. CBS 2 asked the press office how it was that the renters name got on the check meant for Ms. Finger? Was it a computer glitch or a conscious decision? And either way, why is that department unable to send her another check?

It's been almost a week since CBS 2 asked for comment. The Department of Housing has still not responded.